MEAC Games Today: How to Watch MEAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:10 AM AKST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
With the regular season in the rearview mirror, it's time for bowl season and the College Football Playoff. The postseason schedule includes one game that features teams from the MEAC. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, check out the article below for details on how to watch.
MEAC Game on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|North Carolina Central Eagles at Richmond Spiders
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
