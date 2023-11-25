In the upcoming tilt against the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Brock Boeser to light the lamp for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Boeser stats and insights

In eight of 21 games this season, Boeser has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

In two games against the Sharks this season, he has scored two goals on six shots.

On the power play, Boeser has accumulated six goals and two assists.

Boeser averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 84 total goals (4.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.5 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Boeser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:26 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:36 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 24:21 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 19:35 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:05 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 2 2 0 20:45 Home W 6-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.