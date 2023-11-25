The Vancouver Canucks, with Brock Boeser, take the ice Saturday against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Boeser are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Brock Boeser vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Boeser has a plus-minus of +8, while averaging 18:34 on the ice per game.

In Boeser's 21 games played this season he's scored in eight of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Boeser has a point in 13 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Boeser has an assist in eight of 21 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Boeser's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Boeser having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Boeser Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 84 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team's goal differential (-54) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 21 Games 6 22 Points 7 13 Goals 3 9 Assists 4

