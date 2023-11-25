Entering a matchup with the San Jose Sharks (3-15-2), the Vancouver Canucks (14-6-1) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 at SAP Center at San Jose.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body
Pius Suter C Out Undisclosed
Carson Soucy D Out Foot
Tucker Poolman D Out Head

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Filip Zadina RW Questionable Undisclosed
Kevin Labanc RW Questionable Upper Body
Logan Couture C Out Lower Body
Alexander Barabanov LW Out Finger
Jan Rutta D Out Undisclosed
Mitchell Russell RW Out Undisclosed
Oskar Lindblom LW Out Lower Body

Canucks vs. Sharks Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: San Jose, California
  • Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Canucks Season Insights

  • The Canucks are the top-scoring unit in the NHL with 85 total goals (4.0 per game on 7.1 assists per outing).
  • Its goal differential (+33) tops the league.

Sharks Season Insights

  • The Sharks' 30 goals on the season (1.5 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
  • San Jose concedes 4.2 goals per game (84 total), which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
  • With a goal differential of -54, they are 32nd in the league.

Canucks vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Canucks (-275) Sharks (+220) 6.5

