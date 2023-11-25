Canucks vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - November 25
Entering a matchup with the San Jose Sharks (3-15-2), the Vancouver Canucks (14-6-1) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 at SAP Center at San Jose.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Pius Suter
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Carson Soucy
|D
|Out
|Foot
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Filip Zadina
|RW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Kevin Labanc
|RW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Logan Couture
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Barabanov
|LW
|Out
|Finger
|Jan Rutta
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Mitchell Russell
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Oskar Lindblom
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Canucks vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: San Jose, California
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Canucks Season Insights
- The Canucks are the top-scoring unit in the NHL with 85 total goals (4.0 per game on 7.1 assists per outing).
- Its goal differential (+33) tops the league.
Sharks Season Insights
- The Sharks' 30 goals on the season (1.5 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
- San Jose concedes 4.2 goals per game (84 total), which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -54, they are 32nd in the league.
Canucks vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-275)
|Sharks (+220)
|6.5
