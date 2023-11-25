Entering a matchup with the San Jose Sharks (3-15-2), the Vancouver Canucks (14-6-1) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 at SAP Center at San Jose.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Pius Suter C Out Undisclosed Carson Soucy D Out Foot Tucker Poolman D Out Head

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Filip Zadina RW Questionable Undisclosed Kevin Labanc RW Questionable Upper Body Logan Couture C Out Lower Body Alexander Barabanov LW Out Finger Jan Rutta D Out Undisclosed Mitchell Russell RW Out Undisclosed Oskar Lindblom LW Out Lower Body

Canucks vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Canucks Season Insights

The Canucks are the top-scoring unit in the NHL with 85 total goals (4.0 per game on 7.1 assists per outing).

Its goal differential (+33) tops the league.

Sharks Season Insights

The Sharks' 30 goals on the season (1.5 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.

San Jose concedes 4.2 goals per game (84 total), which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -54, they are 32nd in the league.

