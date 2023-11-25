How to Watch the Canucks vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:12 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vancouver Canucks (14-6-1) visit the San Jose Sharks (3-15-2) -- who've lost three straight -- on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to see the Canucks and Sharks square off on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canucks vs Sharks Additional Info
|Canucks vs Sharks Odds/Over/Under
|Canucks vs Sharks Prediction
|Canucks vs Sharks Player Props
|Canucks vs Sharks Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Canucks vs. Sharks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|Sharks
|3-1 VAN
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|Canucks
|10-1 VAN
Canucks Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 52 total goals (just 2.5 per game) to rank seventh.
- The Canucks lead the NHL with 85 total goals (4.0 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Canucks have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Quinn Hughes
|21
|8
|24
|32
|16
|12
|-
|J.T. Miller
|21
|13
|17
|30
|12
|10
|55.1%
|Elias Pettersson
|21
|8
|20
|28
|9
|12
|50.2%
|Brock Boeser
|21
|13
|9
|22
|9
|9
|16.7%
|Filip Hronek
|21
|1
|19
|20
|20
|3
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks' total of 84 goals allowed (4.2 per game) is 32nd in the NHL.
- The Sharks have 30 goals this season (1.5 per game), 32nd in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Sharks are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Sharks have given up 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.0 goals-per-game average (20 total) during that span.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|20
|4
|10
|14
|5
|16
|58.1%
|William Eklund
|20
|4
|4
|8
|4
|9
|28.6%
|Calen Addison
|20
|0
|7
|7
|2
|4
|-
|Fabian Zetterlund
|20
|4
|3
|7
|7
|7
|46.7%
|Luke Kunin
|20
|4
|2
|6
|4
|4
|38.8%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.