The Vancouver Canucks (14-6-1) visit the San Jose Sharks (3-15-2) -- who've lost three straight -- on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Tune in to see the Canucks and Sharks square off on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Canucks vs Sharks Additional Info

Canucks vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/20/2023 Canucks Sharks 3-1 VAN 11/2/2023 Sharks Canucks 10-1 VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 52 total goals (just 2.5 per game) to rank seventh.

The Canucks lead the NHL with 85 total goals (4.0 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Canucks have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Quinn Hughes 21 8 24 32 16 12 - J.T. Miller 21 13 17 30 12 10 55.1% Elias Pettersson 21 8 20 28 9 12 50.2% Brock Boeser 21 13 9 22 9 9 16.7% Filip Hronek 21 1 19 20 20 3 -

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks' total of 84 goals allowed (4.2 per game) is 32nd in the NHL.

The Sharks have 30 goals this season (1.5 per game), 32nd in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Sharks are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Sharks have given up 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.0 goals-per-game average (20 total) during that span.

Sharks Key Players