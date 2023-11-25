The Vancouver Canucks (14-6-1) have -250 moneyline odds to win when they visit the San Jose Sharks (3-15-2), who have +200 odds, on Saturday, November 25 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.

Canucks vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Canucks vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Canucks vs. Sharks Betting Trends

San Jose's games this season have had over 6.5 goals five of 20 times.

The Canucks are 8-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

This season the Sharks have three wins in the 20 games in which they've been an underdog.

Vancouver has had moneyline odds of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

San Jose has a record of 1-13 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +200 or longer on the moneyline.

Canucks Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Quinn Hughes 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 2.5 (-154) J.T. Miller 0.5 (-125) 1.5 (+165) 2.5 (-118) Elias Pettersson 0.5 (-154) 1.5 (+140) 2.5 (-139)

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-5 7-2-1 6.6 3.70 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.70 2.80 10 27.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 3-4 3-7-0 6.5 2.00 3.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 2.00 3.90 6 20.0% Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

