The Vancouver Canucks (14-6-1) hit the road against the San Jose Sharks (3-15-2, losers of three in a row) at SAP Center at San Jose. The matchup on Saturday, November 25 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.

In the last 10 games, the Canucks have gone 6-4-0 while scoring 37 goals against 28 goals allowed. On 36 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored 10 goals (27.8%).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Canucks vs. Sharks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Canucks 4, Sharks 2.

Canucks (-250) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Canucks vs Sharks Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have finished 1-1-2 in overtime contests on their way to an overall record of 14-6-1.

In the six games Vancouver has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-2-1 record (good for seven points).

Vancouver finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Canucks have scored at least three goals 16 times, and are 13-2-1 in those games (to record 27 points).

In the five games when Vancouver has recorded a single power-play goal, it registered seven points after finishing 3-1-1.

In the 12 games when it outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 9-2-1 (19 points).

The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Canucks finished 5-4-0 in those matchups (10 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 1st 4.05 Goals Scored 1.50 32nd 4th 2.48 Goals Allowed 4.20 32nd 23rd 29.4 Shots 24.7 32nd 14th 30.1 Shots Allowed 37.2 32nd 4th 28.95% Power Play % 17.54% 22nd 19th 77.94% Penalty Kill % 73.24% 29th

Canucks vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

