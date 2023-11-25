Quinn Hughes and Tomas Hertl will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Vancouver Canucks play the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday, November 25 at 10:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Canucks vs. Sharks Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks Players to Watch

Hughes is one of Vancouver's leading contributors (32 points), via amassed eight goals and 24 assists.

J.T. Miller has picked up 30 points (1.4 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 17 assists.

Elias Pettersson has posted eight goals and 20 assists for Vancouver.

In seven games, Casey DeSmith's record is 4-1-1. He has conceded 18 goals (2.89 goals against average) and has recorded 187 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Sharks Players to Watch

Hertl is a top offensive contributor for his club with 14 points (0.7 per game), as he has recorded four goals and 10 assists in 20 games (playing 20:58 per game).

With eight total points (0.4 per game), including four goals and four assists through 20 contests, William Eklund is pivotal for San Jose's attack.

This season, Fabian Zetterlund has scored four goals and contributed three assists for San Jose, giving him a point total of seven.

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen has a 1-6-0 record this season, with an .887 save percentage (52nd in the league). In 8 games, he has 211 saves, and has allowed 27 goals (4.3 goals against average).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 1st 4.05 Goals Scored 1.50 32nd 4th 2.48 Goals Allowed 4.20 32nd 23rd 29.4 Shots 24.7 32nd 14th 30.1 Shots Allowed 37.2 32nd 4th 28.95% Power Play % 17.54% 22nd 19th 77.94% Penalty Kill % 73.24% 29th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.