The Vancouver Canucks (14-6-1) visit the San Jose Sharks (3-15-2), who have dropped three in a row, on Saturday, November 25 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.

Canucks vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-275) Sharks (+225) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have been a moneyline favorite 10 times this season, and have finished 8-2 in those games.

Vancouver has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Canucks a 73.3% chance to win.

In 15 of 21 matches this season, Vancouver and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Canucks vs Sharks Additional Info

Canucks vs. Sharks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 85 (1st) Goals 30 (32nd) 52 (7th) Goals Allowed 84 (32nd) 22 (3rd) Power Play Goals 10 (23rd) 15 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (29th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

Vancouver is 4-5-0 against the spread, and 6-4-0 overall, in its past 10 games.

Vancouver went over in seven of its last 10 games.

The Canucks have had an average of 6.6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this game's over/under.

During the past 10 games, the Canucks have scored 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Canucks are the top-scoring squad in the NHL with an average of 4.0 goals per game, resulting in 85 this season.

The Canucks are ranked seventh in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 52 total goals (only 2.5 per game).

Their +33 goal differential is top-rated in the league.

