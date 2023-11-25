The Vancouver Canucks visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Quinn Hughes, Tomas Hertl and others in this matchup.

Canucks vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Canucks vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

Hughes is one of Vancouver's leading contributors (32 total points), having put up eight goals and 24 assists.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Nov. 24 0 1 1 1 at Avalanche Nov. 22 0 1 1 4 vs. Sharks Nov. 20 1 1 2 3 vs. Kraken Nov. 18 1 0 1 1 at Flames Nov. 16 0 1 1 1

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

J.T. Miller has 13 goals and 17 assists to total 30 points (1.4 per game).

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 at Avalanche Nov. 22 1 0 1 2 vs. Sharks Nov. 20 1 0 1 2 vs. Kraken Nov. 18 1 0 1 3 at Flames Nov. 16 0 1 1 1

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Elias Pettersson has scored eight goals and added 20 assists through 21 games for Vancouver.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Nov. 22 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 at Flames Nov. 16 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Hertl's four goals and 10 assists in 20 games for San Jose add up to 14 total points on the season.

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 24 0 2 2 2 at Kraken Nov. 22 0 0 0 0 at Canucks Nov. 20 1 0 1 4 vs. Blues Nov. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Nov. 14 1 0 1 2

William Eklund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)

William Eklund has collected eight points this season, with four goals and four assists.

Eklund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 24 1 1 2 2 at Kraken Nov. 22 0 0 0 0 at Canucks Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 vs. Blues Nov. 16 1 0 1 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 14 0 0 0 1

