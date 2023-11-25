Top Player Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Sharks on November 25, 2023
The Vancouver Canucks visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Quinn Hughes, Tomas Hertl and others in this matchup.
Canucks vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Canucks vs. Sharks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
Hughes is one of Vancouver's leading contributors (32 total points), having put up eight goals and 24 assists.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Flames
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
J.T. Miller has 13 goals and 17 assists to total 30 points (1.4 per game).
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 20
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
Elias Pettersson has scored eight goals and added 20 assists through 21 games for Vancouver.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Flames
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Hertl's four goals and 10 assists in 20 games for San Jose add up to 14 total points on the season.
Hertl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 24
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Canucks
|Nov. 20
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|2
William Eklund Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)
William Eklund has collected eight points this season, with four goals and four assists.
Eklund Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Canucks
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
