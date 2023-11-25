The Vancouver Canucks, with Conor Garland, are in action Saturday against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Garland in the Canucks-Sharks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Conor Garland vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Garland Season Stats Insights

Garland's plus-minus this season, in 13:02 per game on the ice, is +7.

In two of 21 games this year, Garland has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In five of 21 games this season, Garland has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Garland has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

Garland has an implied probability of 41.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Garland has an implied probability of 26.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Garland Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-54) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 21 Games 6 7 Points 4 2 Goals 1 5 Assists 3

