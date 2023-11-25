Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks will face the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at SAP Center at San Jose. If you're thinking about a wager on Pettersson against the Sharks, we have plenty of info to help.

Elias Pettersson vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Pettersson has averaged 19:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In six of 21 games this year, Pettersson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Pettersson has a point in 15 games this season (out of 21), including multiple points eight times.

Pettersson has an assist in 12 of 21 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Pettersson's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

Pettersson has an implied probability of 60.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 84 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team's -54 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 21 Games 6 28 Points 9 8 Goals 3 20 Assists 6

