Filip Hronek and the Vancouver Canucks will be in action on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. Considering a wager on Hronek in the Canucks-Sharks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Filip Hronek vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hronek Season Stats Insights

Hronek has averaged 24:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +13).

Hronek has a goal in one of his 21 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 16 of 21 games this year, Hronek has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In 15 of 21 games this season, Hronek has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Hronek's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 62.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 56.1% of Hronek going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hronek Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 84 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-54) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 21 Games 5 20 Points 4 1 Goals 1 19 Assists 3

