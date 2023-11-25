Should you bet on Ilya Mikheyev to find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mikheyev stats and insights

  • In six of 17 games this season, Mikheyev has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In two games against the Sharks this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.
  • Mikheyev has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 19.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 84 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.5 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mikheyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:05 Away W 5-1
11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:03 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 14:55 Home L 4-3
11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:48 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:42 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 12:40 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:36 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 2 2 0 13:48 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 6-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.