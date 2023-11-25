Should you bet on Ilya Mikheyev to find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikheyev stats and insights

In six of 17 games this season, Mikheyev has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games against the Sharks this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.

Mikheyev has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 19.4% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 84 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.5 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Mikheyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:05 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:03 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 14:55 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:48 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:42 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 12:40 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:36 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 2 2 0 13:48 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 6-2

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

