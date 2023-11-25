Ilya Mikheyev will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks meet at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Does a bet on Mikheyev intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

Mikheyev's plus-minus this season, in 14:09 per game on the ice, is +1.

In six of 17 games this year, Mikheyev has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Mikheyev has a point in 10 of 17 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Mikheyev has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 17 games played.

Mikheyev's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Mikheyev has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 84 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-54).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 17 Games 5 11 Points 8 7 Goals 4 4 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.