The Vancouver Canucks, with J.T. Miller, take the ice Saturday against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Miller against the Sharks, we have plenty of info to help.

J.T. Miller vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Miller Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Miller has averaged 19:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.

Miller has a goal in 13 of 21 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 16 of 21 games this season, Miller has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Miller has an assist in 10 of 21 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability that Miller goes over his points over/under is 37.7%, based on the odds.

Miller has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Miller Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 84 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team's -54 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 21 Games 6 30 Points 8 13 Goals 3 17 Assists 5

