The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Mark Friedman find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mark Friedman score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Friedman stats and insights

  • Friedman is yet to score through 16 games this season.
  • In two games against the Sharks this season, he has taken seven shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Friedman has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 84 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Friedman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:54 Away W 5-1
11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 5:59 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:10 Home W 3-1
11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:48 Home W 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:43 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:08 Home W 6-2
11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:32 Home W 2-0
11/2/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:24 Away W 10-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.