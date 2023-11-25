Week 13 of the college football season is here. To find out how every NEC team measures up to the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.

NEC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Duquesne

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 6-2

7-4 | 6-2 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 106th

106th Last Game: W 26-14 vs Merrimack

Week 13 Opponent: Youngstown State

Youngstown State Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

2. Saint Francis (PA)

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-5

4-6 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 103rd

103rd Last Game: W 49-14 vs Cent. Conn. St.

3. Merrimack

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-5

5-6 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 99th

99th Last Game: L 26-14 vs Duquesne

4. LIU Post

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-4

4-7 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 102nd

102nd Last Game: L 40-23 vs Stonehill

5. Stonehill

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 4-5

5-5 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 87th

87th Last Game: W 40-23 vs LIU Post

6. Sacred Heart

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-9 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 82nd

82nd Last Game: L 31-3 vs UConn

7. Wagner

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-5

4-7 | 3-5 Overall Rank: 113th

113th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 101st

101st Last Game: W 48-21 vs Post

8. Cent. Conn. St.

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-8 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 112th

112th Last Game: L 49-14 vs Saint Francis (PA)

