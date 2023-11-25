The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Nils Aman score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Aman 2022-23 stats and insights

In four of 68 games last season, Aman scored -- but just one goal each time.

Aman produced no points on the power play last season.

Aman averaged 0.7 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 8.0%.

Sharks 2022-23 defensive stats

The Sharks gave up 315 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in NHL action in goals against.

The Sharks shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

