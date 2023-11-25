Will Nils Aman Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 25?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Nils Aman score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Aman 2022-23 stats and insights
- In four of 68 games last season, Aman scored -- but just one goal each time.
- Aman produced no points on the power play last season.
- Aman averaged 0.7 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 8.0%.
Sharks 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Sharks gave up 315 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Sharks shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
