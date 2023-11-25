Will Nils Hoglander score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks face off against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoglander stats and insights

In seven of 19 games this season, Hoglander has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games against the Sharks this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Hoglander has no points on the power play.

He has a 29.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 84 total goals (4.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.5 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Hoglander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 10:39 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 11:42 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 8:10 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 10:36 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 1 1 0 11:49 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:49 Home W 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:48 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:31 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 9:46 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:28 Home W 2-0

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

