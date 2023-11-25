Will Noah Juulsen Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 25?
In the upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Noah Juulsen to light the lamp for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Noah Juulsen score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Juulsen stats and insights
- Juulsen is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has taken one shot in two games against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
- Juulsen has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 84 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Juulsen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:25
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/17/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:15
|Away
|L 2-0
|10/14/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/11/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|15:27
|Home
|W 8-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.