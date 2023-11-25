Will Phillip Di Giuseppe Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 25?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks go head to head against the San Jose Sharks. Is Phillip Di Giuseppe going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Phillip Di Giuseppe score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Di Giuseppe stats and insights
- In three of 21 games this season, Di Giuseppe has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken one shot in two games against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
- Di Giuseppe has no points on the power play.
- Di Giuseppe averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.7%.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.5 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.
Di Giuseppe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|13:36
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|15:55
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|14:39
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Home
|W 6-2
Canucks vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
