The Vancouver Canucks, Quinn Hughes among them, meet the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at SAP Center at San Jose. If you'd like to wager on Hughes' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Quinn Hughes vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -208)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Hughes has averaged 24:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +18.

Hughes has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

Hughes has a point in 17 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Hughes has an assist in 14 of 21 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability that Hughes goes over his points over/under is 40%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hughes has an implied probability of 67.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hughes Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 84 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-54).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 21 Games 6 32 Points 11 8 Goals 3 24 Assists 8

