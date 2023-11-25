Can we anticipate Teddy Blueger scoring a goal when the Vancouver Canucks face off with the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Teddy Blueger score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Blueger stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Blueger scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In two games against the Sharks this season, he has taken seven shots, but has not scored a goal.

Blueger has zero points on the power play.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 84 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.5 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blueger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 15:44 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:04 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:10 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:29 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.