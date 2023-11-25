In the upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Tyler Myers to score a goal for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Tyler Myers score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Myers stats and insights

In two of 21 games this season, Myers has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In two games versus the Sharks this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Myers' shooting percentage is 9.5%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 84 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.5 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Myers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 20:58 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:13 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:40 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 18:37 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:37 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:04 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:29 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:18 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:40 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:22 Home W 6-2

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

