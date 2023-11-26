Jerami Grant plus his Portland Trail Blazers teammates face off versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on November 22, Grant posted 30 points and four assists in a 121-105 win against the Jazz.

Now let's examine Grant's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 22.8 25.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 4.0 Assists 2.5 2.3 2.9 PRA -- 29 32 PR -- 26.7 29.1 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.4



Jerami Grant Insights vs. the Bucks

Grant is responsible for attempting 19.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.4 per game.

He's knocked down 2.7 threes per game, or 24.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Grant's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking eighth, averaging 104 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers average 102.1 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Bucks have given up 118.4 points per contest, which is 24th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Bucks are ranked 23rd in the league, conceding 45.1 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Bucks are 17th in the league, giving up 26.3 per game.

The Bucks are the 20th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jerami Grant vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 36 13 3 0 1 2 0 11/21/2022 35 18 4 2 0 2 0

