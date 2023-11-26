Shaedon Sharpe and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates face the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 121-105 win over the Jazz, Sharpe tallied 14 points and four assists.

We're going to examine Sharpe's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Shaedon Sharpe Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.9 15.3 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 5.2 Assists 3.5 3.1 3.1 PRA -- 25.3 23.6 PR -- 22.2 20.5 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.6



Shaedon Sharpe Insights vs. the Bucks

Sharpe has taken 14.3 shots per game this season and made 5.7 per game, which account for 16.0% and 14.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 17.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Sharpe's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 104 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 24th in possessions per game with 102.1.

Giving up 118.4 points per game, the Bucks are the 24th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Bucks are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league, conceding 45.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Bucks have conceded 26.3 per game, 17th in the league.

Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Bucks are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Shaedon Sharpe vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 24 0 3 3 0 0 0 11/21/2022 27 2 4 2 0 0 0

