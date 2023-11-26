Trail Blazers vs. Bucks November 26 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 2:33 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (3-5), on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, face the Milwaukee Bucks (5-4). The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+.
Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Shaedon Sharpe gives the Trail Blazers 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
- Malcolm Brogdon is putting up 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He's draining 44.7% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.
- The Trail Blazers are receiving 8.3 points, 12 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Deandre Ayton this year.
- Jerami Grant gets the Trail Blazers 15 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while putting up 0.7 steals and 1 block.
- The Trail Blazers are receiving 9 points, 4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Jabari Walker this season.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 24.5 points, 11.5 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 54.3% from the floor.
- Damian Lillard puts up 22.5 points, 6 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 34.4% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc with 3 made treys per game.
- Malik Beasley averages 11.5 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0 blocks.
- Bobby Portis posts 11 points, 5 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 55.6% from the field.
- Brook Lopez puts up 13 points, 2.5 boards and 0.5 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.
Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Stat Comparison
|Bucks
|Trail Blazers
|115.7
|Points Avg.
|106
|119.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.1
|47.9%
|Field Goal %
|43.3%
|36%
|Three Point %
|30.1%
