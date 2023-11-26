The Portland Trail Blazers (4-11) are dealing with five players on the injury report, including Deandre Ayton, as they prepare for their Sunday, November 26 matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (11-5) at Fiserv Forum, which tips at 3:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Trail Blazers are coming off of a 121-105 win against the Jazz in their last outing on Wednesday. Jerami Grant scored a team-best 30 points for the Trail Blazers in the victory.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 6.8 6.3 0.8 Anfernee Simons SG Out Thumb 18.0 2.0 4.0 Ishmail Wainright SF Out Knee 0.0 0.0 0.0 Justin Minaya SF Questionable Illness 1.4 1.0 0.0 Deandre Ayton C Questionable Back 12.6 10.8 1.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder: Out (Groin)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.