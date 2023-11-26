The Portland Trail Blazers (4-11) will visit the Milwaukee Bucks (11-5) after losing four road games in a row.

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Trail Blazers vs Bucks Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers are shooting 43.4% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 47.3% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

Portland is 1-2 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 27th.

The Trail Blazers' 104.4 points per game are 14 fewer points than the 118.4 the Bucks give up.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

The Trail Blazers average fewer points per game at home (102) than on the road (106.5), but also allow fewer at home (111.7) than on the road (114.1).

Portland allows 111.7 points per game at home, and 114.1 away.

At home the Trail Blazers are collecting 21.4 assists per game, 1.1 less than on the road (22.5).

Trail Blazers Injuries