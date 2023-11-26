Top Player Prop Bets for Trail Blazers vs. Bucks on November 26, 2023
Jerami Grant and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the players with prop bets available when the Portland Trail Blazers and the Milwaukee Bucks square off at Fiserv Forum on Sunday (tipping at 3:30 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Trail Blazers vs Bucks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Trail Blazers Injury Report
|Bucks vs Trail Blazers Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Trail Blazers Prediction
|Bucks vs Trail Blazers Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Trail Blazers Betting Trends & Stats
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers
Jerami Grant Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
|2.5 (Over: +110)
|2.5 (Over: -104)
- The 22.8 points Grant scores per game are 1.3 more than his prop total on Sunday.
- His rebounding average of 3.9 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (3.5).
- Grant averages 2.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Sunday.
- Grant's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Sunday.
Get Grant gear at Fanatics!
Deandre Ayton Props
|PTS
|REB
|12.5 (Over: -114)
|9.5 (Over: -130)
- The 12.5-point total set for Deandre Ayton on Sunday is 0.1 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average of 10.8 is 1.3 more than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (9.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Shaedon Sharpe Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -104)
|4.5 (Over: -122)
|3.5 (Over: -122)
|1.5 (Over: -172)
- The 16.5-point over/under set for Shaedon Sharpe on Sunday is 0.4 less than his season scoring average (16.9).
- He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.
- Sharpe has picked up 3.1 assists per game, 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Sunday (3.5).
- He has made 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet total on Sunday (1.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|31.5 (Over: -114)
|11.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: -120)
- Antetokounmpo's 29.7 points per game average is 1.8 less than Sunday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average -- 10.3 -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (11.5).
- Antetokounmpo has averaged 4.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Sunday's assist over/under (5.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Damian Lillard Props
|PTS
|REB
|12.5 (Over: -114)
|9.5 (Over: -130)
- The 25.2 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 3.3 less than his over/under on Sunday (28.5).
- He collects 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Sunday.
- Lillard's assists average -- 6.4 -- is 1.1 lower than Sunday's over/under.
- He 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.7 lower than his prop bet on Sunday.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.