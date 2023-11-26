Sunday's 3:30 PM ET matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks (11-5) and the Portland Trail Blazers (4-11) at Fiserv Forum features the Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant as a player to watch.

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+

Trail Blazers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Trail Blazers defeated the Jazz on Wednesday, 121-105. Their top scorer was Grant with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerami Grant 30 2 4 1 1 5 Malcolm Brogdon 20 4 8 1 0 1 Jabari Walker 19 10 2 2 0 2

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Grant's averages for the season are 22.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists, making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Deandre Ayton provides 12.6 points, 10.8 boards and 1.6 assists per game, plus 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers for the season are 16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, making 40.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Malcolm Brogdon's averages for the season are 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists, making 42.4% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

Skylar Mays averages 7.8 points, 1.7 boards and 4.5 assists, making 40.6% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerami Grant 25.1 4.0 2.9 0.6 0.8 3.4 Deandre Ayton 12.6 8.1 1.5 0.9 0.6 0.0 Shaedon Sharpe 15.3 5.2 3.1 0.8 0.4 1.6 Skylar Mays 10.0 2.3 5.8 1.0 0.2 1.1 Jabari Walker 8.6 5.1 0.9 0.9 0.6 0.8

