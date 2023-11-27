Deandre Ayton will hope to make a difference for the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Indiana Pacers.

Ayton, in his most recent showing, had 14 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in a 108-102 loss to the Bucks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Ayton's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.7 14.0 Rebounds 11.5 10.9 9.4 Assists -- 1.6 1.7 PRA -- 25.2 25.1 PR -- 23.6 23.4



Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Ayton has made 6.0 shots per game, which adds up to 14.5% of his team's total makes.

Ayton's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 107.7 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers average 102.5 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

Allowing 125.5 points per game, the Pacers are the worst team in the NBA on defense.

The Pacers are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 43.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pacers are ranked 11th in the league, conceding 25 per game.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 30 22 11 2 0 1 2

