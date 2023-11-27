The Portland Trail Blazers (4-12) visit the Indiana Pacers (9-6) after losing five road games in a row. The Pacers are heavy favorites by 12.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 124 - Trail Blazers 111

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs Pacers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 12.5)

Pacers (- 12.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-13.0)

Pacers (-13.0) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



Under (241.5) Computer Predicted Total: 235.6

The Pacers have had more success against the spread than the Trail Blazers this season, recording an ATS record of 9-6-0, as opposed to the 7-9-0 record of the Blazers.

Portland and its opponents have exceeded the total 43.8% of the time this season (seven out of 16). That's less often than Indiana and its opponents have (14 out of 15).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pacers are 5-4, a better mark than the Trail Blazers have put up (4-12) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Trail Blazers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

On offense, the Trail Blazers are the worst squad in the league (104.3 points per game). On defense, they are 14th (112.7 points allowed per game).

In 2023-24, Portland is fourth-worst in the league in rebounds (40.9 per game) and 25th in rebounds conceded (45.9).

This season the Trail Blazers are second-worst in the league in assists at 21.9 per game.

Portland is the fourth-worst squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.4) but second-best in turnovers forced (15.8).

Beyond the arc, the Trail Blazers are fifth-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.9). And they are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 32.9%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.