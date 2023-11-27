Shaedon Sharpe and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates face the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Sharpe totaled 17 points, six rebounds and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 108-102 loss versus the Bucks.

Now let's break down Sharpe's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Shaedon Sharpe Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.9 14.8 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 5.3 Assists 3.5 3.1 3.2 PRA -- 25.4 23.3 PR -- 22.3 20.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.5



Shaedon Sharpe Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 16.3% of the Trail Blazers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 16.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Sharpe's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 107.7 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 22nd in possessions per game with 102.5.

The Pacers are the worst defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 125.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Pacers are 15th in the NBA, conceding 43.9 rebounds per contest.

The Pacers are the 11th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.0 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pacers have conceded 10.1 makes per game, best in the league.

Shaedon Sharpe vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 19 4 4 2 1 0 1 12/4/2022 18 6 3 1 1 0 1

