Toumani Camara and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates will match up versus the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Camara totaled six points in his previous game, which ended in a 108-102 loss against the Bucks.

In this article we will break down Camara's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Toumani Camara Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 5.5 6.1 6.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.4 Assists -- 1.2 1.2 PRA -- 11.7 11.8 PR -- 10.5 10.6



Toumani Camara Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 6.1% of the Trail Blazers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.5 per contest.

Camara's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 107.7 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 22nd in possessions per game with 102.5.

On defense, the Pacers have conceded 125.5 points per game, which is the worst in the league.

The Pacers concede 43.9 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Pacers have allowed 25 per contest, 11th in the league.

