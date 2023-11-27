On Monday, November 27, 2023, the Indiana Pacers (6-4) face the Portland Trail Blazers (3-6) at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+.

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He's also draining 44% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Malcolm Brogdon gives the Trail Blazers 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Deandre Ayton gives the Trail Blazers 8.3 points, 12 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while posting 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jerami Grant is putting up 15 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is draining 33.3% of his shots from the field.

Jabari Walker is putting up 9 points, 4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. He is draining 53.3% of his shots from the floor.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton posts 20 points, 12.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Myles Turner posts 17 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in NBA).

Aaron Nesmith puts up 12.7 points, 1.3 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.

Bruce Brown puts up 15 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 54.8% from the field and 60% from downtown (eighth in league) with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Buddy Hield posts 11.7 points, 2.7 boards and 4.3 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Pacers Trail Blazers 126 Points Avg. 106.4 123.1 Points Allowed Avg. 111.7 49.8% Field Goal % 44% 38.9% Three Point % 30.8%

