Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Tyrese Haliburton, Jerami Grant and others in the Indiana Pacers-Portland Trail Blazers matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: -128)

The 22.8 points Grant scores per game are 1.7 less than his prop total on Monday.

He has collected 3.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Grant averages 2.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Monday.

Grant averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday.

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: +104)

Deandre Ayton has put up 12.7 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.8 points fewer than Monday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (10.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (11.5).

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -154) 3.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -114)

Shaedon Sharpe is scoring 16.9 points per game, 0.4 more than Monday's over/under.

He averages 0.9 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.

Sharpe has collected 3.1 assists per game, 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Monday (3.5).

He makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +122) 11.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: -125)

The 24.5 points prop bet set for Haliburton on Monday is 0.9 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (25.4).

His per-game rebound average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (4.5).

Haliburton has averaged 12.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Monday's assist over/under (11.5).

Haliburton's 3.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: +104)

Myles Turner is posting 17.2 points per game, 0.7 higher than Monday's over/under.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Monday (7.5).

He drains 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

