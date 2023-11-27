Top Player Prop Bets for Trail Blazers vs. Pacers on November 27, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Tyrese Haliburton, Jerami Grant and others in the Indiana Pacers-Portland Trail Blazers matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Trail Blazers vs Pacers Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers
Jerami Grant Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -141)
|2.5 (Over: +126)
|2.5 (Over: -128)
- The 22.8 points Grant scores per game are 1.7 less than his prop total on Monday.
- He has collected 3.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Grant averages 2.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Monday.
- Grant averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday.
Deandre Ayton Props
|PTS
|REB
|14.5 (Over: -111)
|11.5 (Over: +104)
- Deandre Ayton has put up 12.7 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.8 points fewer than Monday's points prop total.
- He has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (10.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (11.5).
Shaedon Sharpe Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -125)
|4.5 (Over: -154)
|3.5 (Over: +112)
|1.5 (Over: -114)
- Shaedon Sharpe is scoring 16.9 points per game, 0.4 more than Monday's over/under.
- He averages 0.9 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.
- Sharpe has collected 3.1 assists per game, 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Monday (3.5).
- He makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -111)
|4.5 (Over: +122)
|11.5 (Over: -132)
|3.5 (Over: -125)
- The 24.5 points prop bet set for Haliburton on Monday is 0.9 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (25.4).
- His per-game rebound average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (4.5).
- Haliburton has averaged 12.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Monday's assist over/under (11.5).
- Haliburton's 3.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).
Myles Turner Props
|PTS
|REB
|14.5 (Over: -111)
|11.5 (Over: +104)
- Myles Turner is posting 17.2 points per game, 0.7 higher than Monday's over/under.
- He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Monday (7.5).
- He drains 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).
