Deandre Ayton is a player to watch when the Portland Trail Blazers (4-12) and the Indiana Pacers (9-6) go head to head at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pacers

Game Day: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+

BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers' Last Game

The Trail Blazers lost their previous game to the Bucks, 108-102, on Sunday. Jerami Grant was their leading scorer with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerami Grant 22 2 2 4 0 3 Malcolm Brogdon 18 8 12 2 1 2 Shaedon Sharpe 17 6 3 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Trail Blazers vs Pacers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Grant gets the Trail Blazers 22.8 points, 3.8 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Ayton averages 12.7 points, 10.9 boards and 1.6 assists, making 58.4% of his shots from the floor.

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers for the season are 16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, making 39.9% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon gets the Trail Blazers 17.7 points, 4.6 boards and 6.3 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Trail Blazers get 7.6 points per game from Jabari Walker, plus 4.4 boards and 0.6 assists.

Watch Tyrese Haliburton, Grant and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerami Grant 24.7 3.4 2.8 1.0 0.7 3.4 Deandre Ayton 12.4 8.2 1.5 0.7 0.7 0.0 Shaedon Sharpe 14.8 5.3 3.2 0.9 0.3 1.5 Skylar Mays 9.1 2.2 5.7 0.9 0.2 1.0 Jabari Walker 9.0 5.0 0.9 0.9 0.5 0.8

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.