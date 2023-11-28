The Seattle Kraken, Alexander Wennberg included, will meet the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Wennberg's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Wennberg has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 18:17 on the ice per game.

Wennberg has a goal in two of 22 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Wennberg has a point in eight games this year through 22 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Wennberg has an assist in six of 22 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Wennberg's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

There is a 32.3% chance of Wennberg having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 70 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-21).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 22 Games 3 8 Points 2 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.