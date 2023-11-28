The Vancouver Canucks, Andrei Kuzmenko among them, meet the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. Looking to wager on Kuzmenko's props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Kuzmenko has averaged 13:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Kuzmenko has a goal in three of 19 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kuzmenko has a point in 11 of 19 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In 10 of 19 games this season, Kuzmenko has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Kuzmenko goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Kuzmenko has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 19 Games 4 14 Points 6 3 Goals 5 11 Assists 1

