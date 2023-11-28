Will Anthony Beauvillier Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 28?
Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks take on the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Beauvillier stats and insights
- Beauvillier has scored in one of 22 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
- This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
- Beauvillier has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- Beauvillier's shooting percentage is 5.4%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are giving up 73 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Beauvillier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:07
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|16:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|13:11
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|14:25
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.