Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks take on the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

  • Beauvillier has scored in one of 22 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
  • Beauvillier has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • Beauvillier's shooting percentage is 5.4%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Ducks are giving up 73 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Beauvillier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:07 Away W 5-1
11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 16:27 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 13:11 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:00 Home L 4-3
11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:22 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:57 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:04 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 14:25 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:20 Away W 5-2

Canucks vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

