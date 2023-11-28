The Vancouver Canucks, Brock Boeser among them, face the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. If you'd like to wager on Boeser's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Brock Boeser vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

Boeser has averaged 18:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +8).

In nine of 22 games this year, Boeser has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Boeser has a point in 14 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points six times.

Boeser has an assist in eight of 22 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Boeser's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Boeser going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Boeser Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are conceding 73 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 22 Games 3 24 Points 1 15 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

