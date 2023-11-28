As they get ready to play the Anaheim Ducks (9-12) on Tuesday, November 28 at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks (14-7-1) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pius Suter C Out Undisclosed Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head Carson Soucy D Out Foot

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body

Canucks vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Arena: Rogers Arena

Canucks Season Insights

Vancouver leads the league with 88 total goals (four per game).

Its goal differential (+32) leads the league.

Ducks Season Insights

With 58 goals (2.8 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 25th-ranked offense.

Anaheim's total of 73 goals conceded (3.5 per game) ranks 25th in the league.

With a goal differential of -15, they are 27th in the league.

Canucks vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-250) Ducks (+200) 6.5

