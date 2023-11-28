The Vancouver Canucks will host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, November 28, with the Ducks having lost six consecutive games.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD to catch the action as the Ducks look to beat the Canucks.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Canucks vs Ducks Additional Info

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have allowed 56 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Canucks' 88 total goals (four per game on 7.1 assists per contest) lead the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Canucks have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that time.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Quinn Hughes 22 8 25 33 16 12 - J.T. Miller 22 13 20 33 12 10 55% Elias Pettersson 22 8 21 29 9 13 51% Brock Boeser 22 15 9 24 9 9 16.7% Filip Hronek 22 2 20 22 20 3 -

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks allow 3.5 goals per game (73 in total), 25th in the league.

With 58 goals (2.8 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Ducks have gone 2-8-0 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over that time.

Ducks Key Players