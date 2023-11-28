Tuesday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the heavily favored Vancouver Canucks (14-7-1) and the Anaheim Ducks (9-12) at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Canucks are -250 on the moneyline to win at home against the Ducks (+200) in the game, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canucks vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canucks vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Ducks Betting Trends

Vancouver's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 16 times.

The Canucks have been victorious in eight of their 11 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (72.7%).

The Ducks have secured an upset victory in seven, or 41.2%, of the 17 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Vancouver has been a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and split them 1-1.

Anaheim has won two of its seven games when it is the underdog by +200 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 3-6 7-2-1 6.5 3.40 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.40 3.00 9 26.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-8-0 3-7 5-5-0 6.5 2.10 3.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-8-0 2.10 3.90 7 21.9% Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-3 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-6 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.