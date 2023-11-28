Canucks vs. Ducks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 28
The Vancouver Canucks (14-7-1) host the Anaheim Ducks (9-12, losers of six straight) at Rogers Arena. The game on Tuesday, November 28 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Over the last 10 contests, the Canucks have gone 5-5-0 while putting up 34 total goals (nine power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 26.5%). They have conceded 30 goals.
Here's our pick for who will secure the win in Tuesday's game.
Canucks vs. Ducks Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final result of Canucks 4, Ducks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-250)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Canucks vs Ducks Additional Info
Canucks Splits and Trends
- The Canucks are 1-1-2 in overtime games as part of a 14-7-1 overall record.
- Vancouver is 3-3-1 (seven points) in its seven games decided by one goal.
- Vancouver finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).
- The Canucks have scored at least three goals in 17 games (13-3-1, 27 points).
- In the five games when Vancouver has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up seven points after finishing 3-1-1.
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Vancouver is 9-3-1 (19 points).
- The Canucks have been outshot by opponents in nine games, going 5-4-0 to record 10 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Canucks Rank
|Canucks AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|1st
|4
|Goals Scored
|2.76
|27th
|4th
|2.55
|Goals Allowed
|3.48
|25th
|23rd
|29.5
|Shots
|29
|26th
|11th
|29.7
|Shots Allowed
|32.1
|25th
|4th
|30%
|Power Play %
|20.9%
|15th
|21st
|76.81%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.79%
|14th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Canucks vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.