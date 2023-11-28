The Vancouver Canucks (14-7-1) host the Anaheim Ducks (9-12, losers of six straight) at Rogers Arena. The game on Tuesday, November 28 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD.

Over the last 10 contests, the Canucks have gone 5-5-0 while putting up 34 total goals (nine power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 26.5%). They have conceded 30 goals.

Here's our pick for who will secure the win in Tuesday's game.

Canucks vs. Ducks Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final result of Canucks 4, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-250)

Canucks (-250) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Ducks Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks are 1-1-2 in overtime games as part of a 14-7-1 overall record.

Vancouver is 3-3-1 (seven points) in its seven games decided by one goal.

Vancouver finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Canucks have scored at least three goals in 17 games (13-3-1, 27 points).

In the five games when Vancouver has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up seven points after finishing 3-1-1.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Vancouver is 9-3-1 (19 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents in nine games, going 5-4-0 to record 10 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 1st 4 Goals Scored 2.76 27th 4th 2.55 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th 23rd 29.5 Shots 29 26th 11th 29.7 Shots Allowed 32.1 25th 4th 30% Power Play % 20.9% 15th 21st 76.81% Penalty Kill % 79.79% 14th

Canucks vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

