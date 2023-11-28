Elias Pettersson and Ryan Strome are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Vancouver Canucks meet the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, November 28 at 10:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Ducks Game Information

Canucks Players to Watch

J.T. Miller is one of Vancouver's leading contributors (33 points), via registered 13 goals and 20 assists.

Quinn Hughes has picked up 33 points (1.5 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 25 assists.

Pettersson has 29 points for Vancouver, via eight goals and 21 assists.

Casey DeSmith (4-2-1) has a goals against average of 3.1 on the season. His .903% save percentage ranks 34th in the NHL.

Ducks Players to Watch

Anaheim's Mason McTavish has totaled 11 assists and 10 goals in 21 games. That's good for 21 points.

Frank Vatrano's 20 points this season, including 13 goals and seven assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Anaheim.

This season, Anaheim's Strome has 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) this season.

In the crease, Lukas Dostal's record stands at 5-4-0 on the season, allowing 35 goals (4.3 goals against average) and amassing 253 saves with an .878% save percentage (57th in the league).

Canucks vs. Ducks Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 1st 4 Goals Scored 2.76 27th 5th 2.55 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th 23rd 29.5 Shots 29 26th 11th 29.7 Shots Allowed 32.1 25th 3rd 30% Power Play % 20.9% 15th 22nd 76.81% Penalty Kill % 79.79% 14th

