The Anaheim Ducks (9-12) will attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when they play the Vancouver Canucks (14-7-1) on the road on Tuesday, November 28 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD.

Canucks vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-275) Ducks (+220) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have compiled an 8-3 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Vancouver has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in only two games this season, and split them 1-1.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Canucks have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Vancouver and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 16 of 22 games this season.

Canucks vs Ducks Additional Info

Canucks vs. Ducks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 88 (1st) Goals 58 (26th) 56 (8th) Goals Allowed 73 (25th) 24 (2nd) Power Play Goals 14 (16th) 16 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (28th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

Vancouver has a 3-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 5-5-0 overall.

Seven of Vancouver's past 10 contests went over.

The Canucks and their opponents combined for an average of 6.5 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Canucks are scoring 1.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Canucks average four goals per game, for a total of 88, which leads the league.

On defense, the Canucks are one of the best units in NHL competition, allowing 56 goals to rank eighth.

They have a league-best goal differential of +32 this season.

