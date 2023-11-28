You can wager on player prop bet odds for Quinn Hughes, Mason McTavish and other players on the Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks before their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Rogers Arena.

Canucks vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canucks vs. Ducks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is Hughes, who has scored 33 points in 22 games (eight goals and 25 assists).

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 25 0 1 1 5 at Kraken Nov. 24 0 1 1 1 at Avalanche Nov. 22 0 1 1 4 vs. Sharks Nov. 20 1 1 2 3 vs. Kraken Nov. 18 1 0 1 1

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

J.T. Miller has 13 goals and 20 assists to total 33 points (1.5 per game).

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 25 0 3 3 1 at Kraken Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 at Avalanche Nov. 22 1 0 1 2 vs. Sharks Nov. 20 1 0 1 2 vs. Kraken Nov. 18 1 0 1 3

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Elias Pettersson's 29 points this season have come via eight goals and 21 assists.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 25 0 1 1 2 at Kraken Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Nov. 22 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Nov. 18 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

McTavish is an offensive leader for Anaheim with 21 points (one per game), with 10 goals and 11 assists in 21 games (playing 17:17 per game).

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Nov. 26 0 0 0 2 vs. Kings Nov. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 22 2 1 3 4 vs. Blues Nov. 19 1 0 1 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 17 0 0 0 0

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Frank Vatrano is one of the top contributors for Anaheim with 20 total points (one per game), with 13 goals and seven assists in 21 games.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Nov. 26 0 0 0 4 vs. Kings Nov. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Canadiens Nov. 22 1 1 2 4 vs. Blues Nov. 19 0 0 0 5 vs. Panthers Nov. 17 1 0 1 5

